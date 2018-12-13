SC senators 1st bill goes after governor appointments

Several powerful state senators want to clarify when the governor can make appointments to state agencies and boards without their vote.
State Senate Bill No. 1 filed Wednesday says a governor's ability to make his own appointment without the Senate's approval ends once senators return to session.
The bill responds to a state Supreme Court ruling saying Gov. Henry McMaster's recess appointment power is valid any time there's an opening.
McMaster and senators sparred after the governor picked former Attorney General Charlie Condon to be chairman of Santee Cooper in March. The job came open last December, days before lawmakers returned to Columbia.
The Senate never brought Condon's appointment to a vote in 2018, and McMaster used his recess appointment power to go ahead and put Condon on the board.
