Lincoln police pursue new $5M garage project

The Lincoln Police Department plans to spend $5 million to replace its decades-old garage after struggling to fix roof leaks, termite damage and a collapsing back dock.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the police department has already purchased a 13,000-square-foot warehouse with plans for an 18,000-square-foot addition.
Fleet superintendent Pat Wenzl says the extra space will accommodate expected growth in the city's police vehicle fleet.
Department officials say city money is better spent on a new garage since estimated roof repairs alone have totaled about $600,000. The garage services police cruisers and the city's more than 600 light-duty vehicles.
Wenzl says plans for the new garage are still being designed. He says the department hopes to seek bids on the project in January and potentially finish in 2020.
