Police: weapon suspect pointed at officers was replica gun

Police in Southern California say officers shot and wounded a man wielding a handgun that turned out to be fake.
Officials say police responded before dawn Thursday to reports of a suspicious person near an elementary school in the city of Upland, east of Los Angeles.
Investigators say officers opened fire when the man pointed what appeared to be a handgun at them. It turned out to be a replica gun.
The suspect, who was not identified, was struck at least once and hospitalized in unknown condition.
No officers were hurt.
Authorities say Cabrillo Elementary School will be open Thursday with an increased police presence near campus.
