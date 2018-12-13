Trump’s 10 Terrorists: The evolution of a statistic

FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump speaks following a ceremony signing the "America's Water Infrastructure Act of 2018" into law in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. For some time now, Trump has been encouraging people to think Mexico is a portal for international terrorists who “pour” into the U.S. Except, he says, for 10 who were recently caught by the U.S.: “These are very serious people.” These 10 do not exist, except as a federal statistic that Trump and his vice president put through a rhetorical grinder in service of describing emigrants from Mexico as a menace. Manuel Balce Ceneta, File AP Photo