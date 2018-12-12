Lawmaker arrested for child cruelty says he spanked daughter

File - In this Aug. 15, 2016 file photo, Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula, D-Kingsburg, speaks at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. Arambula, arrested on suspicion of child cruelty, says he spanked his 7-year-old daughter. The Fresno Bee reports Arambula described what happened Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, and said he has no plans to resign. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo