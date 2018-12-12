Brooklyn man charged with threatening US senator

Federal authorities say a Brooklyn man threatened to murder a U.S. senator for criticizing President Donald Trump and supporting reproductive rights.
Prosecutors said Wednesday that Michael Brogan was charged with threatening to kill a federal official.
Authorities did not identify the senator.
Brogan's defense attorney declined to comment.
Brogan was released from custody on $50,000 bail with home detention and ordered to wear an ankle monitor as he awaits trial.
A criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court says Brogan called the senator's office in Washington, D.C., earlier this month and threatened to "put a bullet in ya."
The complaint says Capitol Police traced the call to Brogan's Brooklyn residence.
