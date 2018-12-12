Man killed while fleeing police in Montana

A 46-year-old man has died after his vehicle crashed while fleeing Montana police.
The name of the man was not released, but the Montana Highway Patrol tells the Great Falls Tribune that he was from Great Falls.
The Cascade County Sheriff's Office says its deputies responded to a call about 1 a.m. Wednesday and located a vehicle, which intentionally backed into a police vehicle and pulled away at a high rate of speed.
Police say the driver of the fleeing vehicle threw objects at a deputy's vehicle during the pursuit and at one point stopped and again attempted to ram the deputy's vehicle.
The pursuit continued into neighboring Lewis and Clark County, where the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed.
The incident remains under investigation.
