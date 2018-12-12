Orange County GOP senator ends recount in loss to Democrat

FILE - In this March 9, 2015 file photo state Sen. Janet Nguyen, R-Garden Grove, speaks at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Supporters of the first Vietnamese-American woman elected to the California Legislature have dropped their recount bid more than a week after her successor was sworn in. Orange County Registrar Neal Kelley said Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, that Nguyen's campaign ended the partial recount in the 34th Senate district after two days. Rich Pedroncelli, file AP Photo