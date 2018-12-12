West Va. Gov. appoints Raleigh judge to Supreme Court

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has appointed a Raleigh County judge to serve a temporary term on the state Supreme Court.
Justice announced on Wednesday he has appointed John A. Hutchison of Beckley to the high court.
The court had a vacancy after the resignation of Justice Allen Loughry. Hutchison will serve until a 2020 special election, with the winner serving the remainder of Loughry's term through 2024.
In a news release, Justice called Hutchison "one of the most conservative, respected jurists in the state of West Virginia."
Loughry's resignation was effective Nov. 12, about a month after a federal jury convicted him on 11 charges. He was suspended from his seat earlier this year over allegations that he repeatedly lied and used his public office for personal gain.
