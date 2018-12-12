Court decision in recall case could have ripple statewide

The Michigan appeals court says "factual" doesn't necessarily mean "truthful" when it comes to trying to recall elected officials.
The court ruled against a Muskegon County official who is trying to stop a recall petition drive. Drain Commissioner Brenda Moore says it's not true that she has embraced expensive drainage projects over less expensive alternatives.
State law says a recall petition must "state factually and clearly" the reason to collect signatures for an election. But the appeals court says it doesn't mean the recall petition "must be truthful."
In a 3-0 decision, the court says it's up to voters to decide whether an assertion is actually true and warrants the removal of an elected official.
The leader of the Moore recall effort, Jeremy Hooker, is standing by the petition language.
