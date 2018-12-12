Police identify man killed in Albany shooting

Police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting in Albany earlier this week.
Albany police say 28-year-old Dalon Blunt was shot Monday around 8 p.m. The Albany man was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. A 19-year-old man also hit by gunfire suffered non-life threatening injuries with wounds to his foot.
Investigators believe Blunt knew his attacker. Police say the teen victim was involved.
No arrests have been reported.
Albany has recorded 15 killings in 2018, well above its yearly average of 7.8 homicides.
