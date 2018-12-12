NY town judge resigns after inappropriate comment charge

A northern New York town justice accused of making homophobic and inappropriate comments to a fellow attorney has agreed to resign.
The state Commission on Judicial Conduct announces Wednesday that LeRay Town Court Justice John W. Hallett will resign Dec. 31 and has agreed never to seek judicial office.
The commission says Hallett described a local film festival as "about the gayest thing I have ever heard" to an attorney at the Jefferson County court building in January 2017. Hallett allegedly made an inappropriate suggestion about the attorney and a film star honored at the festival.
In another incident five months later, Hallett allegedly made an indecent hand gesture to the attorney.
Hallett, who's also an attorney, has served as a justice since 2003. A call to his law office wasn't immediately returned.
