Mayor blocks effort to fire Fremont city administrators

The mayor of Fremont has blocked an effort to fire two top city employees, arguing that it violates Nebraska state law and city codes.
The Fremont Tribune reports that City Council member Susan Jacobus submitted a resolution to terminate the contracts of City Administrator Brian Newton and Assistant City Administrator Shane Wimer.
Fremont Mayor Scott Getzschman voided the resolution at a council meeting Tuesday night, noting that city administrators are appointed by the mayor and can remain on the job for as long as the mayor is serving. Getzschman says they can be removed by the mayor with majority approval from the city council. His argument was backed by the city attorney.
Jacobus voted against Newton's appointment in 2017, saying the city should have advertised the position.
