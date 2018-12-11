The Latest: School reported lawmaker’s alleged child cruelty

File - In this Aug. 15, 2016 file photo, Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula, D-Kingsburg, speaks at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. The California state lawmaker has been arrested on suspicion of child cruelty. Fresno Police Department Lt. Mark Hudson said Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2018, that Arambula of Fresno was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor charge of willful cruelty to a child. The Fresno Bee reports Arambula was cited and released Monday. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo