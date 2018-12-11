WWII vet on mission to publicize dwindling number of vets

Sidney Walton, a 99-year-old WWII Army veteran, is greeted by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards at Commander's Palace Restaurant in New Orleans, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. The elderly veteran is on a mission to travel to all 50 states as part of an effort to raise awareness about the dwindling number of veterans from that war who are still alive. He started his tour last March. As he visits each state he's been meeting with governors,16 so far, and regular people. Gerald Herbert AP Photo