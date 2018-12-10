Nebraska village board member to pay $5,000 state fine

A southeast Nebraska village board member has agreed to pay a $5,000 civil penalty for allegedly using his position for financial gain and failing to disclose his interest in a village contract.
The Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission approved the settlement last week with Jansen village board members Kevin and Diana Belding.
State officials say Kevin Belding steered payments totaling $20,750 in village money to a company he owned, K&B Construction. Officials say the payments were made before the village board formally approved them, and Kevin Belding didn't properly disclose his interest in the contract for street work.
Officials say his wife and fellow board member Diana Belding didn't properly disclose her interest when she voted to approve the contract.
The allegations against Diana Belding were dismissed in the settlement.
