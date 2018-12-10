Lee announces 4 new appointments to cabinet

Tennessee Gov.-elect Bill Lee has announced four new appointments to his cabinet as he prepares to take over the top statewide office.
Lee's transition team announced Monday that Commerce and Insurance Commissioner Julie McPeak and Financial Institutions Commissioner Greg Gonzales will continue to serve in their roles under Lee's administration.
Meanwhile, Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Long has been tapped to serve as commissioner of the Department of Safety and Homeland Security. He replaces David Purkey, who has overseen the department since 2016.
Mark Ezell, former president of Purity Dairies, has been selected to be Lee's Department of Tourist Development commissioner. According to Lee's transition team, Ezell helped coordinate and implement the popular "Milk Mustache-Got Milk?" ad campaign.
Comments