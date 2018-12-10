Georgia state government to delay opening due to weather

Georgia's governor is delaying the opening of state government Tuesday because of potentially slippery road conditions in the northern part of the state.
Gov. Nathan Deal's said in a news release Monday that the National Weather Service has warned that overnight temperatures below freezing could leave black ice on roads in several dozen Georgia counties. For that reason, he said, he's delaying the opening of state government until 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The weather service warning says temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s for parts of north and central Georgia. Because of moisture on the roads from recent rain, that could make roads, sidewalks and other surfaces slick.
The black ice threat is expected to diminish through the morning as temperatures are expected to climb above freezing.
