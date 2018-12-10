Official tallies: Georgia lawmaker lost do-over vote by 2

County-certified election results show a state lawmaker losing his northeast Georgia seat by just two votes in a court-ordered repeat of a primary election.
The close finish in state House District 28 entitles state Rep. Dan Gasaway of Homer to a recount if he requests one.
Official results certified Friday in Banks, Habersham and Stephens counties show challenger Chris Erwin barely defeating Gasaway. A total of 7,040 votes were cast in the special primary.
A judge ordered the primary redone last Tuesday because some voters in the initial May election were mistakenly assigned to the wrong House district.
Georgia law allows recounts of elections decided by 1 percent or less of the total vote.
No Democrats ran in Gasaway's district, meaning the GOP primary winner wins the House seat.
