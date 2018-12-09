NYPD: Officer shot on Staten Island; condition unknown

The New York Police Department says a police officer has been shot on Staten Island, along with a suspect.
Their conditions and the circumstances of the shootings are unclear.
The NYPD says both people are being taken to area hospitals.
December 09, 2018 11:19 PM
