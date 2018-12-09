State should disclose inmate-death records: Access counselor

FILE -This undated photo provided by the Illinois Department of Corrections shows Larry Earvin, a former inmate at Western Illinois Correctional Center in Mt Sterling, Ill. Gov. Bruce Rauner's corrections agency has refused to release public records about a prison altercation that led to the homicidal death of Ervain, a 65-year-old inmate and forced the paid leave of at least four correctional officers. (Illinois Department of Corrections via AP File) AP