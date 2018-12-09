Former Vice President Biden to appear in Vermont

Former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to be in Vermont as part of his on-going American Promise Tour.
Biden will be appearing Sunday in Burlington, the hometown of independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, who sought the Democratic nomination in 2016 and is considering another run.
The tour comes while Biden is also considering a 2020 bid for the presidency. Last week he said he believes he is the most qualified person to be president.
Biden's tour is billed as a series of conversations that go beyond the 24-hour news cycle. It's part of a tour that is promoting his book "Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose."
It's expected that the first major presidential campaign announcements could come before the end of the year.
