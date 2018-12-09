Dutchess joins handful of NY counties banning plastic bags

Dutchess County has joined a handful of New York counties banning or requiring fees for single-use plastic bags.
The measure passed by the Dutchess County Legislature requires stores to switch to paper or reusable bags by 2020. It must be signed by County Executive Marc Molinaro before it's official. He has said he supports it.
Ulster County Executive Michael Hein signed his county's plastic bag ban in October. It takes effect in mid-2019. The Ulster County law bars most retailers from using plastic bags for customer purchases and requires stores to charge a nickel for each recyclable paper bag provided. The goal is to get people to bring their own reusable bags.
Suffolk County's plastic bag law took effect in January. It requires stores to charge a nickel for bags.
