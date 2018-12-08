TN officer fired for relationship with high school student

A Tennessee police officer has been fired for having a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old high school student, but an internal affairs investigation determined he had not violated any policies or criminal laws.
East Ridge Police officer Adam Rose was fired last month. City officials said his conduct was "contrary to the community standards of honesty, justice and/or good moral values."
The Times Free Press reports the internal investigation ultimately found Rose and the student met when she was 17, but the relationship did not start until two months after her 18th birthday.
Acting City Manager Kenny Custer based the firing on moral turpitude, or "conduct that shocks the public conscience," which is grounds for dismissal in East Ridge's personnel policy.
Rose is appealing the decision.
Comments