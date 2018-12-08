Ernst says she’ll seek re-election to US Senate in 2020

Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa says she will run for a second term in 2020.
The Des Moines Register reports that Ernst told reporters Friday that she would seek re-election. She also said she will support President Donald Trump for re-election in 2020.
The 48-year-old military veteran from Red Oak was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2014 after serving four years in the Iowa Senate. She succeeded U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin, a veteran Democrat, who retired from politics.
No one has yet announced a challenge to Ernst's re-election bid, but Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price said Democrats will put up a fight when she runs for re-election.
