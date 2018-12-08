Legislative orientation held next week.

Members of the Alabama Legislature will soon be in Montgomery for legislative orientation.
Member orientation will be held from Tuesday through Thursday next week.
New and veteran members are invited to participate in the program designed to explain how the Legislature operates, how bills and resolutions are created and the functions of various departments.
Both the House and Senate have a substantial number of new members, largely because of the number of legislators who did not seek re-election in 2018.
Legislators will return to Montgomery in January for their organizational session. Legislators will elect leaders and receive committee assignments.
The 2019 regular legislative session begins on March 5.
