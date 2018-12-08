Election dispute headed to Connecticut Supreme Court

A dispute over a Connecticut state legislative race won by an incumbent Democrat by 13 votes in a recount is headed to the state Supreme Court.
The court has agreed to hear an appeal by state Republicans involving Stratford's 120th House District. Arguments before the court are scheduled for Dec. 21 in Hartford.
Democratic state Rep. Phil Young narrowly defeated Republican challenger Jim Feehan, but the tally is in doubt because at least 75 voters were given the wrong ballots — ones for another House district.
Republicans are seeking a new election. Democrats say the courts have no authority to decide elections and there is a legal procedure for election appeals to be decided by a House of Representatives committee of two Republicans and two Democrats.
