GOP standoff in Ohio over abortion, gun measure averted

After a whirlwind week, a brewing standoff between legislative Republicans in Ohio and their same-party governor over some big-ticket policy issues has been averted — perhaps permanently.
Proposals restricting early abortions and gun owners' "duty to retreat" that outgoing Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) opposes appeared poised for legislative action as lawmakers returned to work after November's election. A Medicaid expansion he's fiercely defended also faced a threat.
Yet, by week's end, a so-called "heartbeat bill" prohibiting most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected had stalled and the stand-your-ground protections for gun owners had been stripped from a broader bill.
Threats legislators could yet override Kasich's 2017 veto protecting Medicaid expansion also have fizzled.
All three issues could still re-emerge, but the calendar is now on Kasich's side.
