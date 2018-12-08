Probation agency hopes gardening program will help kids grow

Maricopa County juvenile probation officials hope vegetables and other plants won't be the only things growing around the raised-bed gardens at the county Juvenile Probation Facility.
KJZZ reports that the county has a program in which good behavior allows teen offenders detained at the facility to tend the gardens. And officials say they believe having the teens in a caring, responsible environment while doing gardening will encourage personal growth while providing means to satisfy community service requirements and earn hourly wages to pay restitution.
Deputy Chief Probation Officer Michaella Aguilar Heslin said rather than treating the kids like criminals, she wanted to show them what it means to be in a caring, responsible environment.
