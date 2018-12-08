Illinois adopts nation’s toughest test for snitch testimony

In this Nov. 29, 2018 photo, Illinois House Deputy Majority Leader Arthur Turner, D-Chicago, speaks at the Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Turner discusses a law he sponsored that requires jailhouse informants who plan to offer testimony against defendants in criminal trials to undergo a pretrial hearing by a judge who will assess the informants' credibility, the benefits he or she expect to get in exchange for testimony, and the informant's history of turning state's evidence. Lawmakers are concerned about people wrongly convicted of crimes based on testimony from jailhouse "snitches" who are later exonerated. (AP Photo by John O'Connor) John O'Connor AP