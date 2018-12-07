Georgia woman accused of starving child can represent self

The Georgia Supreme Court is declining to hear an appeal on whether a woman accused of starving her 10-year-old stepdaughter to death is able to represent herself.
That means that Tiffany Moss is now on track to represent herself as she faces the death penalty in the 2013 case.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the court declined on Thursday to hear an appeal by two lawyers from the state's public defender system. They were trying to overturn a lower court's decision allowing Moss to represent herself.
The case was scheduled for last July but was postponed to allow the appeal to go forward. No new date has been set.
Authorities say the 10-year-old weighed only 32 pounds when her body was found.
