Charleston zoning board rules flagpole at house is too tall

A zoning board has ruled a man's flagpole in his Charleston backyard is too tall.
The Post and Courier reports the Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals ruled that David Abdo either has to remove or shorten the 60-foot (18.3-meter) tall pole at his home near the Intracoastal Waterway.
Abdo's lawyer argued the pole and the American flag on it was a monument to the military service of his father-in-law and brother-in-law and was exempt from the zoning limiting structures in the area to no taller than 35 feet (10.7 meters).
Board members say flagpoles aren't mentioned in specific items exempt from zoning including church spires, domes and transmitter towers.
Abdo can appeal the ruling in Circuit Court.
