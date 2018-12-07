National Politics

Panel removes incumbent judge from upcoming re-election race

The Associated Press

December 07, 2018 04:26 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

A South Carolina state judicial oversight panel has found an incumbent Spartanburg judge unqualified to run for re-election.

The Post and Courier reported Thursday that the Judicial Merit Selection Commission has rejected a possible second term for Kelly Pope-Black. The South Carolina Legislature elects most of the state's judges. The panel is made up of legislators and attorneys who forward judicial candidates deemed qualified to the legislature for a vote.

Pope-Black's current term as an at-large Family Court judge ends in June, and she wanted to run for a second 6-year term in the legislative elections set for February. The newspaper says the screening panel declined to detail why Pope-Black was removed from consideration.

The newspaper says Pope-Black didn't return a request for comment.

  Comments  