State senator accused of using women’s restroom resigns

A Colorado state senator who was accused of using a women-only restroom at the Capitol several times during the 2017 legislative session is resigning.
The Denver Post reports that Sen. Daniel Kagan says his resignation is effective Jan. 11. The Cherry Hills Village Democrat did not refer to the allegations in a statement.
Kagan said it's been "a great honor" to serve Colorado for nearly a decade and that "it's time to pass the torch to new leadership."
Kagan has said that he entered the then-unlabeled restroom only once, and by mistake.
A complaint against Kagan was filed this year by GOP Sen. Beth Martinez-Humenik.
Kagan served most of four terms in the House before he was elected to the Senate in 2016.
Comments