Battle Creek school board member quits amid child porn probe

The Associated Press

December 06, 2018 06:44 PM

BATTLE CREEK, Mich.

A school board member in Battle Creek has resigned after police searched his home in a child pornography investigation.

Eric Jankowski resigned by email Tuesday. He declined to comment when contacted by the Battle Creek Enquirer .

The newspaper, citing a warrant, says state police searched Jankowski's home in Springfield on Tuesday, looking for evidence of "child sexually abusive material." The 54-year-old was elected to the Battle Creek school board in 2017.

Superintendent Kim Carter says the district is "disheartened to learn of the accusations."

