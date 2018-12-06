Kansas Senate’s Democratic leader names new chief of staff

The Kansas Senate's top Democrat has named the former manager of a congressional campaign as his new chief of staff.
Senate Minority Leader and Topeka Democrat Anthony Hensley announced Thursday that Kerry Gooch will serve as his top aide. Gooch replaces Will Lawrence, who became Gov.-elect Laura Kelly's chief of staff.
Gooch managed the campaign of Democrat Paul Davis in the 2nd Congressional District of eastern Kansas. Davis narrowly lost to Republican Rep.-elect Steve Watkins.
Gooch also served as executive director of the Kansas Democratic Party from 2015 to 2017. He is the grandson of retired Democratic state Sen. Rip Gooch of Wichita.
