Derby joins opposition against expanding landfill

The town of Derby says it has joined Newport in opposing the expansion of Vermont's only landfill.
The Derby Select Board and the Newport City Council both cited concerns over air quality and water quality in their opposition. The Caledonian-Record reports the Coventry Select Board has voted unanimously to support expanding the landfill in that town.
Fees from the Casella Waste Systems' landfill cover the entire municipal budget in Coventry.
All three municipal boards are sending letters about their positions to the District 7 Environmental Commission, which has reopened a hearing about air and water quality in regards to the proposed expansion.
