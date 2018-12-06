Guard chief disputes characterization of Guard culture

The head of the Vermont National Guard is disputing the characterization of the guard's culture that was reported in a series of articles by a news organization.
Adjutant Gen. Steven Cray says while the Guard has made significant progress, it "is still battling the societal issues of sexism and harassment." He says the Guard is committed to ensuring those who report harmful bias, acts of discrimination or crimes of sexual assault will be validated, and those responsible will be held accountable.
The articles last week included allegations of excessive drinking and sexual misconduct among certain Guard members.
Cray said Thursday that the cases and people identified in the VTDigger articles were investigated and adjudicated.
Republican Gov. Phil Scott defended the Guard and said there's no need for an independent review.
