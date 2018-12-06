Idaho’s top legislative leaders retain positions

The top legislative leaders in the Idaho Statehouse have retained their positions for the upcoming legislative session.
Republicans voted Wednesday night to keep Rep. Scott Bedke as speaker of the House, a position the Oakley resident has held since 2012. Nampa Republican Rep. Brent Crane, who previously served as the assistant majority leader, unsuccessfully challenged Bedke for the top spot.
The House Republicans also voted to retain Rep. Mike Moyle of Star as House Majority leader.
In the Idaho Senate, Republican Sen. Brent Hill of Rexburg remains president pro-tem, along with Boise Republican Sen. Chuck Winder as majority leader.
There were no challenges to the current Democratic leadership, with Ketchum Sen. Michelle Stennett remaining as Senate minority leader, and Boise Rep. Mat Erpelding remaining the House minority leader.
