Hearing to determine if man can be medicated to stand trial

A hearing is underway to determine if a man charged in the May 2017 shooting death of a Montana sheriff's deputy should be forcibly medicated in an effort to make him competent to stand trial.
Lloyd Barrus has been found unable to aid in his defense against charges for his role in a confrontation that began with the death of Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore near Three Forks and ended with a shootout with officers east of Missoula. Barrus' son, Marshall, was fatally injured.
Montana State Hospital psychiatrist Virginia Hill testified Wednesday that Barrus has responded to anti-psychotic medication in the past but has "promised to fight to the death" against being forcibly medicated.
Defense attorney Greg Jackson argued Barrus's delusional disorder should be treated with cognitive therapy.
The Independent Record reports the hearing continues Thursday in Helena.
