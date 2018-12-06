New state representative gives up seat over campaign mailer

A newly elected Rhode Island state representative says he is stepping down after facing mounting criticism over him misleading local officials about a nonexistent campaign mailer.
Democratic Rep.-elect Laufton Ascencao said Wednesday he will not take his seat. He says he has realized his "personal priorities are no longer what they should be."
The 25-year-old was accused of providing a fake invoice to prove he sent a political mailer that was never sent.
He acknowledged the deception after the Warren Town Democratic Committee filed a complaint with state elections officials.
The Rhode Island Coalition Against Gun Violence withdrew its support for Ascencao Wednesday before his announcement, saying his actions are a "betrayal" of trust.
