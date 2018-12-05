GOP lawmaker could enter 2019 Mississippi governor’s race

A first-term Republican state lawmaker in Mississippi says he will announce next week whether he's running for governor in 2019.
Rep. Robert Foster of Hernando posted a Facebook video Saturday saying he's considering the race. He issued invitations Wednesday for some sort of announcement next Tuesday.
The current Republican governor, Phil Bryant, cannot seek a third term.
Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves is expected to run for governor and would start with significantly more money than others. Reeves had $5.4 million in his campaign fund at the end of 2017.
Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood announced in October that he's in the governor's race and said he had about $750,000.
Another Democratic gubernatorial candidate is Velesha P. Williams. The retired Jackson State University employee says she has not started fundraising.
