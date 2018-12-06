Former gymnast at conference to prevent child sex abuse

The first former gymnast to press charges against Michigan State University sports doctor Larry Nassar is giving the keynote address at a Vermont conference on preventing child sexual abuse.
Rachel Denhollander is scheduled to speak at the event Thursday.
Also expected to speak are the mother and sister of 12-year-old Brooke Bennett of Braintree, Vermont. Brooke was kidnapped, sexually assaulted and killed by her uncle a decade ago.
Vermont is assessing its progress in meeting the goals of a law passed to improve the state's response to sexual abuse. Prevent Child Abuse Vermont, the University of Vermont, Republican Gov. Phil Scott and several state agencies and departments are hosting the conference Thursday at the Statehouse.
