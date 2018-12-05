Police fatally shoot armed robbery suspect following pursuit

Ogden police fatally shot an 18-year-old robbery suspect who they say pointed a gun at an officer following a pursuit.
Ogden Police Deputy Chief Eric Young told reporters Tuesday that detectives were conducting surveillance on one of three alleged robbery suspects connected to four armed robberies.
Young says the detectives found a stolen vehicle they believed the suspect was driving. Young says the suspect got into the vehicle and tried to drive away.
Detectives had placed a device near one of the car's tires, which punctured and flattened the tire when the man tried to drive away.
An Ogden Police detective — whose name was not released — told the man to get out of the car. Young says the suspect pointed a gun at the detective, prompting the detective to fire "several shots" at the suspect.
