Connecticut receives federal declaration for rain storms

Connecticut state agencies, municipalities, and the state's two federally recognized tribes are now eligible to receive federal financial assistance to help repair the damage caused by severe rain and flooding in September.
Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced Wednesday his request for a major disaster declaration for New London and Middlesex counties has been approved by the federal government.
A preliminary assessment conducted by the state and the Federal Emergency Management Agency estimated more than $6.3 million in damage was caused by the storms that occurred Sept. 25 and 26, when up to 8.5 inches of rain fell, damaging many roads and bridges.
Malloy says all state agencies, local governments and tribal nations can also now apply for federal funds to help reduce or eliminate long-term risk from national disasters.
