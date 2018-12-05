Democrat faces decision after Alaska House race recount

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2018 file photo, Alaska House District 1 candidate Democrat Kathryn Dodge, right, watches the election recount at the Department of Elections' Juneau, Alaska office. The Democrat who lost a recount by one vote in a contested Alaska House race must decide by Wednesday whether to challenge the results. Kathryn Dodge, in a statement late Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, says she and her team were reviewing decisions made by the Division of Elections. She says she disagrees with some of the decisions but wants to "look at everything" before making a final decision. The Juneau Empire via AP, File Michael Penn