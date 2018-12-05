Democrat Steve Shurtleff elected House Speaker

New Hampshire Democratic Rep. Steve Shurtleff has been elected House Speaker.
In the Democratic-controlled House, the longtime state representative from Concord defeated House Republican Leader Dick Hinch of Merrimack by a vote of 237-152 on Wednesday.
In last month's elections, the Democrats regained control of the chamber for the first time in four years, grabbing a 233-167 majority.
A total of 395 of the 400 re-elected and newly elected state representatives were present for Organization Day, when the new Legislature was sworn in by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu.
The 71-year-old Shurtleff is a Vietnam War veteran and a retired deputy U.S. Marshal. He was first elected to the House in 2004.
