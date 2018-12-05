West Virginia city councilman resigns over health issues

A city councilman in West Virginia who ran unopposed for re-election this fall has resigned, citing health reasons.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports a news release Tuesday said Republican Richard Burka resigned effective immediately. He had represented the Charleston's 18th Ward for the past 10 years.
Burka wrote to Mayor Danny Jones, "I must concentrate on the commitment to myself and my family."
The newly elected council's first meeting is Jan. 7. Mayor-elect Amy Goodwin's transition co-chairman Matt Sutton said Goodwin and Jones have spoken about Burka's resignation.
Jones assistant Rod Blackstone said Jones and Goodwin are discussing whether to appoint someone before the new term starts.
