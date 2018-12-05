Wyoming man sentenced for shooting at state troopers

A man convicted of shooting at Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers during a high-speed chase west of Casper has been sentenced to five to seven years in prison.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports Zachery Whiteman was sentenced Tuesday in Natrona County after he was convicted of two felonies.
According to court documents, Whiteman fired two shots at troopers in April.
Prosecutor Dan Itzen told the court that Whiteman would have gotten off with a traffic ticket if he would have stopped after running a red light.
Whiteman told the court that he regretted his actions, and he asked for leniency so he could treat the post-traumatic stress disorder he developed while deployed in Iraq.
Defense attorney Jakob Norman told the court that Whiteman experienced a "triggering event" the night of the chase.
Comments