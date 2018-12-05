More legal arguments over ranked-choice voting in Maine

A federal judge in Maine is hearing more arguments on Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin's bid to nullify the outcome of the ranked balloting election that he lost.
Poliquin contends the ranked-choice voting system used for the first in U.S. House and Senate races in Maine is unconstitutional. He wants the judge to either declare him the winner or to order a second election.
Poliquin had the most first-round votes but Democrat Jared Golden emerged as the winner after two trailing candidates were eliminated and votes were reassigned under the voting system.
The judge previously declined to stop the vote tabulations, but Poliquin's lawsuit remains alive. Arguments are scheduled for Wednesday.
Poliquin has also requested a recount, a monthlong process that begins Thursday. Golden's lawyer called Poliquin's efforts "sour grapes."
